State Street Corp Sells 74,179 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,771,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 11.40% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,070,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,994,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 77.7% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,230,000 after buying an additional 1,265,493 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.16. 6,023,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,510,887. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.55 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4684 per share. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

