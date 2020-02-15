State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,689,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.29% of Monster Beverage worth $1,124,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNST. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,778,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 186,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MNST. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,017.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,651,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,010. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.