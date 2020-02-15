Stealth (XST) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,514.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $17,514.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005288 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001366 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002619 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00037382 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,791,489 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

