Steem Dollars Price Hits $1.03 on Major Exchanges (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00010297 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, GOPAX, HitBTC and Upbit. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $7.51 million and $1.82 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,281,158 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Upbit, GOPAX, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

