Steem Dollars (SBD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $800,739.00

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00010549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, GOPAX and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and $800,739.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,269.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $485.32 or 0.04723925 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002739 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.99 or 0.00789263 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002574 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,278,711 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, Poloniex, GOPAX and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.