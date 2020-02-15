SteepCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $18,106.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 51.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $18,106.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005819 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About SteepCoin

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.