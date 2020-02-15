Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Short Interest Update

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,300 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 295,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

SCM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. 104,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,396. The stock has a market cap of $281.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.70. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

