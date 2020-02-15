Stephen Kenwood Sells 15,000 Shares of Ely Gold Royalties Inc (CVE:ELY) Stock

Ely Gold Royalties Inc (CVE:ELY) Senior Officer Stephen Kenwood sold 15,000 shares of Ely Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total value of C$10,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,168,691 shares in the company, valued at C$853,144.43.

ELY stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.84. 388,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,438. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ely Gold Royalties Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.21.

Ely Gold Royalties Company Profile

Ely Gold Royalties Inc, an exploration stage natural resource company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in North America. It primarily explores for gold and precious metal deposits. Ely Gold Royalties Inc has a portfolio of 31 deeded royalties and 19 optioned properties.

