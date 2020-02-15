Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Update

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.38. 197,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $68.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.88.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.84%.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,284.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,285,697.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,267. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Stifel Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 102,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 365.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

