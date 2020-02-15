Stipend (SPD) Trading Up 28% Over Last 7 Days

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 28% higher against the dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $129,163.00 and $1.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.77 or 0.01226631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00046643 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018180 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00216215 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002375 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00069220 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me.

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

