STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NYSE STM opened at $31.23 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,446,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,685,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,267,000 after purchasing an additional 538,440 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.