Storj (STORJ) Price Up 52.3% This Week

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Storj has a market capitalization of $30.10 million and $17.23 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDAX, Poloniex and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded up 52.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.45 or 0.03210774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00243906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00154408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Storj

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Storj is storj.io. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Gate.io, OKEx, Binance, IDEX, Liquid, Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Liqui, Ethfinex, CoinTiger, Radar Relay, Huobi, IDAX and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.