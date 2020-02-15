Storm (STORM) Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. Storm has a total market cap of $10.82 million and $1.99 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storm token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Coinnest, Kyber Network and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Storm has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.16 or 0.03206356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00245378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00155390 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,405,901,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Storm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, HitBTC, Upbit, Coinnest, Bittrex, IDEX, Radar Relay, Bitbns, YoBit, Kyber Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

