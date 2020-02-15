Stumpf Capital Management LLC Sells 18,960 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stumpf Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,960 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 2.7% of Stumpf Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stumpf Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 420,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 57,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $38.25. 27,385,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,404,228. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.