Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) and Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Financial Comparison

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) and Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Banco Macro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Banco Macro pays an annual dividend of $2.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Macro pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Banco Macro has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Banco Macro is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Macro has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and Banco Macro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp 13.06% 6.21% 0.34% Banco Macro 24.72% 44.95% 7.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and Banco Macro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Banco Macro 4 3 1 0 1.63

Banco Macro has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.96%. Given Banco Macro’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Macro is more favorable than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and Banco Macro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp $51.74 billion 0.93 $4.98 billion $0.96 7.27 Banco Macro $2.15 billion 0.97 -$24.89 million $7.82 3.99

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Macro. Banco Macro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banco Macro beats Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business. The Wholesale Business segment provides financing, investment management, risk hedging and settlement services, as well as financial solutions for mergers and acquisition and other advisory services and leasing, primarily for large-and mid-sized corporate clients; and various leasing services, including equipment, and operating and leveraged leasing. The Retail Business segment offers wealth management, settlement services, consumer finance, and housing loans. The International Business segment provides loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, derivatives, and global cash management services; underwriting services; and leasing services related to the construction machinery, transportation equipment, industrial machinery, medical equipment, and aircraft leasing. As of March 31, 2018, this segment's network consisted of 18 branches, 22 sub-branches, and 4 representative offices. The Global Markets Business segment offers foreign exchange products, derivatives, bonds, stocks and other marketable financial products, and undertakes asset liability management operations. It also offers system development, data processing, management consulting, and economic research services; and investment advisory and investment trust management services. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services that include deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services. Further, the company provides trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; transaction services, such as collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; and information services, such as Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 445 branches, 1,443 ATMs, 912 self-service terminals, and service points. Banco Macro S.A. also offers Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

