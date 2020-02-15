Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,928 Shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Saul Centers worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Saul Centers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $49.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Saul Centers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

In other Saul Centers news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $149,324.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

