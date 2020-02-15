Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 35,000 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 147.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 33,283 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TMHC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.88.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $846,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.