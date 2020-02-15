Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 46,100 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2,170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,518,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,519 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,940,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,275,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,073 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,524,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,966,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

CPG opened at $3.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.26. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

