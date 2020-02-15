Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 5,744 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $3,036,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 589.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 27,404 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHCT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.84.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 104.40%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

