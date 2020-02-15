Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 471.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 114,080 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 237,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In related news, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,024 shares of company stock worth $18,065,604 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.61 and a 200-day moving average of $83.12.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.