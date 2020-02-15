Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $3,960,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 27,338 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 399.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $942.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $24.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director Catherine U. Biddle acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

