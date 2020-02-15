Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 24,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. Radian Group Inc has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $26.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $33.50 price target on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

