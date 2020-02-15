Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,084 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of City Office REIT worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of CIO stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. City Office REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $760.93 million, a PE ratio of -36.87 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.