Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 13,143 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Gladstone Commercial worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,550,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 49,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOD stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 16.37 and a current ratio of 16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $737.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

