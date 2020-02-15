Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 63,701 Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,701 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of Washington Prime Group worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 233,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPG opened at $2.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Prime Group Inc has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $5.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPG shares. ValuEngine raised Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Washington Prime Group Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

