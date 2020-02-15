Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 382.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,262 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $310,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.0802 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Financial Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

