Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPH. ValuEngine raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

NYSE:SPH opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.70 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 218.18%.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.