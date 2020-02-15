Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $24.35.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

FLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

