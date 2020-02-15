Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 206,300 Shares of Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 5.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 28.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 2.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 311,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Enel Chile SA – has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

