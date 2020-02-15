Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 207,600 Shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 207,600 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENLC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 40,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 71,265 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,873,000. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $4.48 on Friday. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,071.43%.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,297.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENLC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

