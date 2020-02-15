Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,100 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,837,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,192,000 after acquiring an additional 586,347 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 682.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,134,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,274,000 after buying an additional 1,861,714 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 349,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after buying an additional 27,226 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after buying an additional 27,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after buying an additional 182,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

