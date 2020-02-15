Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,065,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891,210 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 69.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,155,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142,227 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,994,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,578,000 after purchasing an additional 859,989 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 205.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,349,000 after purchasing an additional 176,878 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $29.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

