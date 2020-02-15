Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,760,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 15,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,658,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Sunrun and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $21.42 on Friday. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $114,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $53,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,893,518. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sunrun by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after buying an additional 628,585 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 500,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 268,071 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,077,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Sunrun by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 943,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after buying an additional 206,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sunrun by 184.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 159,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

