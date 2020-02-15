Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 171,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the second quarter worth $36,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth $48,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Super League Gaming during the third quarter worth $53,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Super League Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Super League Gaming during the second quarter worth $60,000. 12.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLGG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.56. 28,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,380. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. Super League Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Super League Gaming will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.