SuperCoin (SUPER) Trading Down 34.9% This Week

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $55,934.00 and $21.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 51,190,980 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper .

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.