Suretly Price Tops $0.50 on Major Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00005082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a market capitalization of $119,425.00 and approximately $6,487.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Suretly has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00049565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 268.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00490498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.36 or 0.06182951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00067323 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025136 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

