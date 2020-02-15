Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Short Interest Down 7.5% in January

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 672,200 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 726,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 90,894 shares. Sutter Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 5,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $33,815.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,961.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,545,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,197,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 160,085 shares of company stock worth $1,088,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $80,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

