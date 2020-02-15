Swarm City (SWT) Market Cap Reaches $272,613.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Swarm City has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $272,613.00 and $125.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City token can now be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.38 or 0.03191141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00249977 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00156335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Swarm City launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times.

Swarm City can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

