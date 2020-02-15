Swarm Price Tops $0.0239 on Major Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Swarm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network and IDEX. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $5,202.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Swarm

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

