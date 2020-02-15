SwftCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.94 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $16.94 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00049230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 248.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00478323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $604.08 or 0.06098383 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00066430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025451 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001522 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

