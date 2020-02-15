SwiftCash Market Cap Reaches $46,066.00 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One SwiftCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SwiftCash has a total market cap of $46,066.00 and $1.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000241 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 115,873,113 coins and its circulating supply is 115,152,682 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

