SwiftCash (SWIFT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. SwiftCash has a market cap of $47,191.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 34.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SwiftCash alerts:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000226 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 115,823,741 coins and its circulating supply is 115,103,310 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwiftCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwiftCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.