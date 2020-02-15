Swing Price Tops $0.0170 on Exchanges (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Swing has a total market capitalization of $75,883.00 and $195.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swing has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001399 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,468,956 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

