Swing Tops One Day Trading Volume of $131.00 (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. Swing has a market cap of $85,518.00 and approximately $131.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swing has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001404 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Swing

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,468,956 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

