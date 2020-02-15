Swiss National Bank Acquires 7,600 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,775,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.61% of UDR worth $82,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 26,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

UDR traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.32. 2,099,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,533. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.16, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. UDR’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

In other UDR news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

