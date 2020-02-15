Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.46% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $80,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,719,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 404,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

Shares of AJG traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,855. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $109.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day moving average is $92.57.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 47.12%.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,776,078. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

