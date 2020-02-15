Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of McKesson worth $80,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,157,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,066. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $169.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.49 and a 200-day moving average of $143.71.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.80.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

