Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,081,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 835,800 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Exxon Mobil worth $982,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

XOM stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,848,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,609,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

