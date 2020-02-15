Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Synopsys worth $84,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,041,000 after acquiring an additional 798,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,997,000 after acquiring an additional 554,602 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,447,000. Coastal Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,854,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $19,930,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.35. The stock had a trading volume of 784,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,958. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.64 and a 1-year high of $164.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

