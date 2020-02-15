Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,114,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.74% of The Western Union worth $83,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 132,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 84,803 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 185,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 412.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 222,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 179,098 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 899,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,102,000 after buying an additional 112,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,575,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,198,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter.

WU stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.24. 5,829,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,549,023. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,420. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $21.00 price objective on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.81.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

